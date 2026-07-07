Namibia: Ongava Appoints Amos Shiyuka As Board Chairman

7 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Ongava has appointed businessman and former Brave Warriors captain Amos Shiyuka as the Ongava Game Reserve and Ongava Hai//om Tourism board chairperson.

The luxury game reserve company underscored Shiyuka's appointment as a significant milestone in its pursuit to strengthen governance, advance its conservation mission and realise its long-term vision of becoming a premier wildlife and wilderness experience.

"We are honoured to welcome Amos Shiyuka as chairman of the board. His proven leadership, strategic insight, commitment to good governance and passion for conservation make him exceptionally well suited to guide Ongava through its next chapter. His appointment reinforces our commitment to world class stewardship of Namibia's natural heritage while creating lasting value for our guests, our employees, our partners, the Hai//om community and the nation," Ongava says in a statement released on Tuesday.

Shiyuka has an extensive CV, having worked at the Mobile Telecommunications Limited for 12 years as a marketing and promotions manager as well as the chief executive of Trustco Mobile at Trustco Group Holdings. He also has business interests MobiPay, Ontseyo, SoftCloud and CSS Tactical Solutions Namibia.

He currently serves as chairman of Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, independent non-executive director of Namibia Breweries Limited, chairman of the Namport Social Investment Fund and an independent non-executive director of NovaNam/Pescanova.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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