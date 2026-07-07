Nigeria: NSC Hails Kanyisola, Amusan, Others On Prefontaine Classic Performances

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Nigeria's athletics stars for their impressive performances at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, USA, describing their achievements as a proud moment for the nation.

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, congratulated the athletes for flying the Nigerian flag proudly on one of athletics' biggest stages.

"These performances are great news for Nigerian athletics and further demonstrate the incredible talents of our athletes home or abroad. Without overstating, the my belong to the very top of their sports and it can only get better for them."

"Also, the Eugene Diamond League made it very obvious that our athletes are in excellent shape ahead of the Commonwealth Games."

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Leading the outstanding performances was sprint sensation Kanyinsola Ajayi, who announced himself on the Diamond League stage in spectacular fashion by winning the men's 100 metres in his debut appearance.

Ajayi equalled the Nigerian Record with a blistering 9.84 seconds (0.1 m/s), finishing ahead of reigning World Champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica, who clocked 9.89 seconds, while American Christian Coleman placed third in 9.95 seconds.

Nigeria's world record holder in the women's 100 metres hurdles, Tobi Amusan, also delivered another encouraging performance, finishing second in a highly competitive race with a time of 12.34 seconds.

American Masai Russell won the event in 12.24 seconds, while Devynne Charlton finished third in 12.41 seconds.

In the men's 400 metres, Ezekiel Nathaniel recorded a Season's Best of 45.32 seconds, placing eighth in a race won by Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi in 44.00 seconds.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, produced a best throw of 21.36 metres to finish sixth in the men's shot put event.

Ella Onojuvwevwo also made an impressive Diamond League debut at the Prefontaine Classic, finishing fifth in the women's 400 metres.

The Nigerian quarter-miler continued her consistent run of form by clocking another sub-51-second performance, crossing the finish line in 50.67 seconds. Jamaica's Dejanea Oakley won the race with a time of 49.67 seconds.

The NSC noted that the performances provide significant momentum for Team Nigeria as preparations intensify for the Commonwealth Games.

"I congratulate all our athletes and wish them injury-free preparations and competitions. Their performances will inspire other members of Team Nigeria as we continue our final preparations for Glasgow."

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The athletes are expected to join their Nigerian teammates currently camping in Aberdeen before the team proceeds to Glasgow, Scotland, for the Games.

Hon. Olopade also expressed satisfaction with the steady build-up of Team Nigeria's training camp in Aberdeen.

The National Sports Commission reaffirmed its commitment to providing the necessary support to ensure Team Nigeria is fully prepared to compete successfully and make the nation proud at the Games.