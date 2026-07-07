Namibia: Anguku Wins Three Titles

Silas Anguku was the star performer at the fourth leg of the Arysteq and Simonis Storm Schools Table Tennis series, winning three titles.

Anguku, who only turned 15 this year won the u15, u17 and u19 titles after some impressive performances at the Wanderers hall over the weekend.

He comfortably won the u15 final after beating Sakaria Imbondi in straight sets in the final, 11-7, 11-9, while Maggie Itana and Jason Kadandara both won bronze medals.

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Anguku received stiffer resistance in the u17 final, before beating Jason Kadandara in three sets, 11-4, 8-11, 11-3, while Sakaria Imbondi and Immanuel Hangula both won bronze medals.

The u19 final went down to the wire with Anguku eventually beating Sakaria Imbondi in a tough three-setter, 11-8, 10-12, 14-12, while Daniel Beukes and Jason Kadandara won the bronze medals.

Lian Gebauer was the standout female player, winning both the u17 and u19 titles.

In the u17 final she beat Karolina Shigwedha in straight sets 13-11, 11-2, while Ester Shatika and Suvera Ikorua won the bronze medals, while Gebauer won the u19 final that was determined on a round robin basis. She won all four her matches to finish first with eight points, followed by Shigwedha (7), Ikorua (6), Shatika (5) and Loreen Molate (4).

Ikorua won the girls u15 title after beating Esther Nelenge 11-7, 11-6 in the final, while Paulina Hamutenya and Sabina Shanika won the bronze medals.

The boys u13 title was won by Terence Kadandara who beat Immanuel Hangula 11-9, 11-6 in the final, while Wilhelm Twyman and Immanuel Hishidimbwa won the bronze medals.

Nelenge won the girls u13 title after beating Sabina Shanika 11-9, 11-9 in the final, while Wilhelmina Shivute and Celine Mbangula won the bronze medals.

Immanuel Hishidimbwa won the boys u11 title after beating Fortune Mbudje 11-7, 11-3 in the final, while Mukundi Madzinga and Jayden Bampton won the bronze medals.

Esther Nelenge won the girls u11 title after beating Sheila Kambode 11-8, 8-11, 11-3 in the final, while Celine Mbangula and Victoria Namupolo won the bronze medals.

Tournament organiser Theo Beukes said it was a record-breaking tournament.

"What an incredible day of table tennis! The fourth Arysteq and Simonis Storm School Tournament at Wanderers delivered outstanding performances, nailbiting rallies, and a fresh crop of champions across every age category," he said.

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"The tournament saw a record-breaking turnout of 79 total entries - 44 girls and 35 boys - marking the first time girls have outnumbered boys at this tournament! A brilliant sign for the growth of girls' table tennis," he added.

"A massive thank you to all the kids for their sportsmanship and fighting spirit, the parents for the constant support, our admin team and volunteers for making the event run smoothly, and our sponsors for backing junior table tennis in Namibia," Beukes said.