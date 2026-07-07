Uganda: UPDF Assures Citizens Returning From South Africa of Safety, Urges Others to Register for Repatriation

Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson Col. Chris Magezi has assured Ugandans still stranded in South Africa that they should not fear returning home, dismissing claims that the government intends to arrest or persecute those who have previously criticized it.

Speaking at Entebbe International Airport while receiving the third batch of Ugandan returnees, Col. Magezi urged all Ugandans still in South Africa to register for the ongoing government-led repatriation programme so they can be assisted to return home safely.

"There is no reason for any Ugandan to fear returning home. The claims that the government will arrest those who criticized it are false. We encourage all those still in South Africa to register so they can be assisted to return safely," Col. Magezi said.

Earlier in the evening, an Ethiopian Airlines flight landed at Entebbe International Airport carrying 255 Ugandans evacuated from South Africa. The returnees, including men, women, and children, were welcomed by UPDF officials and other government representatives.

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The latest arrivals constitute the third batch of Ugandans repatriated by government, bringing the total number of evacuees to about 700.

Although hundreds have already been brought back, officials said many Ugandans remain in South Africa, adding that efforts are ongoing to ensure all those willing to return are assisted.

Col. Magezi said Uganda continues to offer opportunities for its citizens and encouraged returnees to contribute to national development.

"Uganda is developing rapidly, and this is the right time for our people to return home and participate in building the country," he added.

Some of the returnees described difficult conditions in South Africa, saying they had lost businesses and livelihoods, and appealed for government support as they rebuild their lives.

"We are grateful to the government for bringing us home. We lost our businesses and livelihoods, and we hope to receive support as we start over," one returnee said.

Community leaders among the returnees also called for an extension of the registration period for Ugandans still stranded in South Africa, saying more time would allow additional citizens to benefit from the evacuation programme.

"Many Ugandans are still stranded in South Africa. Extending the registration period will allow more of them to return home safely," a community leader said.