Uganda: Kampala-Jinja Relay Concludes As Runners Set Sights On Tusker Rwenzori Marathon

The Kampala Hash House Harriers' Kampala-Jinja relay race concluded on Saturday evening in Jinja City, with 600 runners taking part in this year's edition. The race finished at the Source of the Nile Hotel.

This year's race started from Kira Municipality, with runners covering 88.1 kilometres one of the longest distances in the event's history.

Runners from 32 clubs participated in nine categories ranging from CD1 to CD9.

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Peter Akwech, who runs for the Uganda Prisons Services team, was among the front-runners in this year's race. He said the event plays a major role in training, adding that the standard shown this year could help some athletes compete among the favorites at the Tusker Rwenzori Marathon.

Edrisa Bukosi, a nine-time champion who finished third this year, said he was pleased to participate despite nursing injuries. He noted that the relay helps runners interact with others of varying skill levels and introduces new experiences each year.

Jovia Athieno, one of the female runners who competed in the CD1 category which covered the full 88.1km stretch said running alongside men was challenging but fulfilling.

"Competing with men is not easy but I am happy that I completed the race and it is inspiring," she said.

Irene Nyakwebara, Marketing Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the company was proud to sponsor the event. She added that preparations are underway for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon scheduled for next month, urging participants to purchase tickets early, noting that runners from 20 countries have already registered.

Alice Gitta Okecho of Kampala Hash House Harriers said such relay races remain rare in Uganda and play a key role in promoting fitness and healthy living.

She noted that participation has steadily increased each year, with this edition attracting runners from Kenya as well.

Gitta added that the varied terrain along the route helps runners build endurance under different conditions, while commending Tusker Lite for supporting the event's smooth organisation.

Runners are now encouraged to secure tickets early for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon scheduled for August 22.