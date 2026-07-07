The Government's successful evacuation of Ugandans from South Africa demonstrates its unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and welfare of its citizens wherever they may be, Foreign Service Officer Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul has said.

He made the remarks while receiving a third group of 255 Ugandan nationals evacuated from South Africa at Entebbe International Airport following recent anti-migrant protests and xenophobic attacks.

Addressing the returnees, Ambassador Okul said the evacuation was a clear demonstration of the Government's determination to safeguard Ugandans abroad, regardless of where they are.

"I want to recognise the strategic vision of our Commander-in-Chief, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, whose primary directive has always been the safety of Ugandans," he said.

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Ambassador Okul said the success of the evacuation was made possible through coordinated efforts involving diplomatic and military institutions, highlighting the importance of inter-agency collaboration in protecting Ugandan citizens during times of crisis.

He commended the Deputy Operations Commander of the Special Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Murema, for his commitment to the evacuation exercise, noting that he worked closely with Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Paul Omoru, to ensure the safe return of the affected Ugandans.

Ambassador Okul also recognized the Acting Director of Defence Public Information (DDPI), Colonel Chris Magezi, for his efforts on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in supporting the operation.

According to him, the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Special Forces Command provided the operational planning and strategic support that enabled the evacuation to be executed successfully.

"This is a true display of inter-agency collaboration at its finest, where diplomacy needs defence to protect citizens on the frontline," he said.

Speaking at the reception, Colonel Magezi urged Ugandans who remain in South Africa to register for evacuation and return home, saying many were still in hiding following the attacks.

"I urge other Ugandans who are still there to come back home because our country's economy is growing," he said.

He observed that many Ugandans had left the country more than two decades ago believing opportunities were limited but noted that Uganda had since registered significant economic growth and now offered numerous opportunities, particularly through government wealth creation programmes.

Colonel Magezi assured the returnees that the Government would continue supporting them during their reintegration. He added that they would also have an opportunity to present their concerns to the President, while those who lost their livelihoods would receive appropriate government support.

The President General of the Confederation of Uganda in Southern Africa (COUSA), Moses Kibombo Ssentongo, thanked President Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces for the swift intervention that enabled stranded Ugandans to return home safely.

He appealed to the Government to reopen the evacuation exercise, saying many more Ugandans wished to return home.

"According to the numbers we have, Ugandans are struggling to come back home. I appeal to the President and the CDF to open up so that we can bring back more Ugandans," he said.

Kibombo disclosed that about 1,200 Ugandans had already registered for repatriation and were awaiting evacuation, warning that many continued to seek urgent assistance amid the ongoing unrest.

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The General Secretary of COUSA, Ashraf Kwiri, commended the Government for responding to appeals from affected Ugandans and facilitating their safe return.

He said many of the returnees had lost businesses, employment and property during the attacks.

"On our register we had teachers, mechanics, doctors, hairdressers and businessmen who have all lost their jobs and property," he said.

Kwiri also thanked the Government for ensuring that all affected Ugandans were assisted regardless of their political affiliation.

Among those present at the reception were the Director of Political Commissariat at the Special Forces Command, Colonel Moses Musinguzi, Deputy Operations Commander of the Special Forces Command Lieutenant Colonel Frank Murema, and other officials.