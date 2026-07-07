Ethiopia: DPM Temesgen Calls for Continental Unity in African Health Education

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has urged African nations to strengthen continental collaboration to transform health professions education.

Speaking at the MedEDAfrica 2026 conference, the deputy premier emphasized that robust partnerships are vital to building resilient healthcare systems across the continent.

Welcoming distinguished delegates to Addis Ababa, the diplomatic capital of Africa and home of the African Union, DPM Temesgen emphasized that collective action is essential to cultivate a future-ready health workforce and achieve lasting impact across the continent.

He also highlighted Ethiopia's steadfast commitment to elevating healthcare standards through strategic investments.

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The nation continues to expand medical education, establish new institutions, and decentralize training, effectively positioning itself as a vital regional hub for health professional development.

Furthermore, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia is actively leveraging artificial intelligence and digital technology.

The establishment of the country's first AI University stands as a testament to this vision, unlocking the transformative potential of modern innovation to revolutionize disease diagnosis, treatment, and overall healthcare delivery.

The discussions at MedEDAfrica 2026 reinforced a collective conviction: the future of Africa's health infrastructure relies heavily on stronger partnerships bridging academia, healthcare institutions, industry, and government.

DPM Temesgen further noted that universities bear the responsibility of equipping graduates with modern, life-saving innovations.

He urged academic institutions to generate impactful research that transcends academic journals, actively shaping government policy, driving industry growth, and directly improving the well-being of citizens.

Through unified efforts under the Consortium of Medical Schools in Africa (COMSA), and with the steadfast backing of regional governments and continental bodies, Africa is uniquely positioned to address its own health priorities.

The Deputy Prime Minister also called on all stakeholders to sustain this momentum, transitioning from a shared vision to tangible implementation to secure a healthier future for the continent.