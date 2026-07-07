Ethiopia: ENDC Announces Finalization of Preparations for Main Conference

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has announced that it has completed all logistical, security, and technical preparations for the National Dialogue Main Conference, scheduled to begin in Addis Ababa on July 15.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya said the Commission has already finalized eight key national agenda items that will guide the discussions during the conference.

He explained that the agenda was compiled and consolidated from proposals submitted by various segments of Ethiopian society through the nationwide consultative process conducted during the preparatory phase.

According to him, all participant accreditation procedures and travel arrangements have been completed.

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He added that intensive training sessions are already underway for delegates arriving from different regions to help ensure informed, productive, and constructive deliberations.

The Addis International Convention Center has been fully prepared to host the conference, he said, adding, plenary and breakout meeting halls have been arranged to facilitate comprehensive discussions and enable participants to work toward broad national consensus on the identified agenda items.

To accommodate delegates, the Commission has secured lodging at Ethiopian Civil Service University and the Federal Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institute, both of which have extensive experience hosting large national events.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Addis Ababa City Administration Health Bureau, emergency medical services will be available throughout the conference.

The Commission has also put in place measures to accommodate participants' cultural and dietary requirements, ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities, and provide childcare services for delegates with young children.

Regarding transportation and security, Professor Mesfin said the Commission is working closely with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics and regional authorities to facilitate air and land travel for participants.

Coordination with federal and regional security institutions is also underway to ensure the safety of delegates throughout the conference.

The Chief Commissioner called on public and private institutions to support the selected representatives and facilitate their participation, stressing that doing so is both a legal obligation and a national responsibility.

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He urged all participants to arrive in Addis Ababa by July 11 to complete the necessary preparations and fulfill what he described as an important national responsibility, while calling for full cooperation in accordance with the law establishing the Commission.

The Commission also expressed appreciation to religious leaders, mothers, and media organizations for their contributions during the earlier stages of the dialogue process, and called on the Ethiopian public to continue supporting the initiative to ensure its success.

Established in late 2021, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission is mandated to lead an inclusive national dialogue process aimed at building consensus on longstanding national issues and promoting lasting peace, stability, and unity.