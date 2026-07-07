East Africa: Ethiopia Reaches Significant Milestones in Safeguarding Heritage for Future Generations - Eha

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Heritage Authority (EHA) affirmed that the country has achieved significant milestones in the sustainable preservation and development of its rich historical, natural, and cultural heritage, ensuring these treasures are safeguarded for future generations.

A high-level diplomatic delegation, comprising ambassadors and heads of international organizations based in Addis Ababa, has concluded a working visit to the iconic rock-hewn churches of Lalibela.

The visit highlights growing international interest in Ethiopia's historical treasures and is expected to significantly strengthen global cooperation in heritage conservation, while promoting the nation's vast tourism potential to the world.

Speaking to the ENA, Abebaw Ayalew, Director General of EHA, emphasized that the country has made tangible, measurable progress in safeguarding its treasures.

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He noted that Ethiopia is home to an extraordinary wealth of religious, historical, natural, and cultural heritage sites that fundamentally reflect the country's rich civilization and unique identity.

According to him, the architectural brilliance of the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage Site, remains one of the world's most remarkable cultural masterpieces.

The director general further noted that a comprehensive heritage conservation program is being implemented in partnership with the Government of France to improve preservation efforts while enhancing the site's capacity to serve both religious pilgrims and international visitors.

In addition to protecting the churches themselves, he said efforts are underway to digitally preserve the site's invaluable collection of ancient manuscripts to ensure their long-term protection for future generations.

Abebaw stressed that the priority given by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the protection, conservation, and development of Ethiopia's historical, natural, and cultural heritage has significantly strengthened the country's heritage preservation efforts.

He cited the restoration of the Fasil Ghebbi, the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, and the Abba Jifar Palace as examples of the government's commitment to safeguarding the nation's cultural treasures.

The Head of the Sustainable Heritage in Ethiopia Project, Kidanemariam Wolde Giorgis, on his part, said extensive infrastructure works have been carried out as part of the Lalibela heritage conservation program.

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He added that the project has created employment opportunities for residents while helping preserve one of Ethiopia's most treasured cultural sites for future generations.

Similarly, First Deputy Mayor of the Lalibela City Administration Mesay Wedajo clarified that the visit by the diplomatic corps demonstrates the growing international interest in Ethiopia's tourism sector.

He added that the government's strong emphasis on tourism development has created new opportunities to protect, promote, and preserve the unique rock-hewn churches of Lalibela for generations to come.