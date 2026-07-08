Uganda: Express Appoint Becky Cynthia Nakimera As CEO As Club Targets Structural and Commercial Revival

Express Football Club have appointed Becky Cynthia Nakimera as its new Chief Executive, marking a key leadership transition as the historic Kampala-based side seeks to rebuild its competitive and commercial strength in Ugandan football.

In a statement issued on July 7, 2026, the club confirmed that Nakimera assumes office with immediate effect and is expected to lead reforms aimed at strengthening governance, expanding revenue streams, and improving both sporting and administrative performance.

"Ms Nakimera joins Express Football Club with a strong commitment to excellence and a clear vision for the Club's continued growth and transformation," the club said.

The Uganda Sports Press Association vice president and Bukedde TV presenter replaces Ashraf Miiro who has been suspended by Fufa for Match-fixing.

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Nakimera beat competition from Sula Kamoga for the top executive position.

The appointment places her at the helm of one of Uganda's most storied football institutions, Express, which is based at Wankulukuku Stadium and has long been regarded as one of the traditional powerhouses of Ugandan football.

As CEO, Nakimera is expected to oversee strategic planning, commercial expansion, stakeholder engagement, and operational restructuring, in what the club describes as a drive toward "sustainability and professionalism."

The club's board said it is confident her leadership will help restore stability and competitiveness both on and off the pitch.

Over the past decade, Express has undergone frequent administrative changes, with executive leadership structures evolving under different club boards and management teams.

The CEO or equivalent executive role has at times been reorganised within broader administrative reforms, reflecting wider restructuring trends in Ugandan club football rather than long-term continuity in the position.

Founded in 1957, Express remains one of Uganda's oldest football clubs and has historically been among the country's most successful sides.

The club's most recent Uganda Premier League title came in the 2011/12 season, when it ended a long wait for domestic league success.

Since then, it has experienced fluctuating league performances, including seasons of strong contention interspersed with mid-table and rebuilding campaigns in the Uganda Premier League.

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In recent seasons, including the 2025/26 campaign, Express has continued to compete in the top flight but has not consistently challenged for the championship, reflecting the increasingly competitive nature of Ugandan league football dominated in recent years by clubs with stronger financial backing and squad depth.

The appointment of Nakimera is therefore being viewed within club circles as part of a broader effort to reset the institution's direction, strengthen its commercial base, and reconnect with its large fan base, often referred to as the "Red Eagles" faithful.

Club chairman Ssubi M. Kiwanuka welcomed the new CEO, saying her arrival signals "a new era of unity, sustained success, and long-term growth" for the club.

Express FC is expected to unveil more details of its strategic roadmap under the new leadership in the coming weeks as preparations continue for the new domestic season.