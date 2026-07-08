Uganda: UPDF Starts Construction of Shs3.7 Billion Health Centre Iv in Sembabule

SEMBABULE -- The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade has commenced construction of a Shs3.7 billion Health Centre IV at Kashunga Village in Lwemiyaga Sub-county, Sembabule District, in a major boost to healthcare access for thousands of residents.

The new facility, valued at Shs3.7 billion, is expected to provide comprehensive maternal and child healthcare, emergency medical services, laboratory services and other essential treatment that has long been unavailable within the sub-county.

Speaking during the launch of the project, Corporal Wokola Asiimwe of the UPDF Engineering Brigade assured residents that the construction would be completed within the agreed timeframe and to the required standards.

"We are committed to delivering this project on schedule. Our team will ensure that the construction is completed to the required standard so that the people of Lwemiyaga can begin benefiting from improved healthcare services as soon as possible," Asiimwe said.

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Local leaders, led by Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Emmanuel Rwashande, welcomed the project and called on residents to cooperate with the UPDF engineers to ensure smooth implementation.

"This is a transformative project for our people after years of struggling with the healthcare system. I call upon residents to support the UPDF engineers and protect the construction site so that the hospital is completed without unnecessary delays," Rwashande said.

Residents expressed optimism that the Health Centre IV would reduce the long journeys many have been forced to make in search of medical treatment.

"For many years we have been forced to travel to Rushere, Mubende, Masaka and Lyantonde for treatment. Once this facility is completed, our mothers, children and the entire community will be able to receive quality healthcare closer to home," one resident said.

According to local leaders, Lwemiyaga Sub-county comprises five parishes and more than 30 villages. The sub-county chairperson said the new Health Centre IV is expected to serve more than 30,000 people, easing pressure on neighbouring health facilities while reducing the time and cost residents incur when seeking treatment outside the area.

Once completed, the Health Centre IV is expected to strengthen healthcare delivery in one of Sembabule District's underserved communities by bringing essential and lifesaving medical services closer to the population.