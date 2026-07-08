Angolan Foreign Minister Met the UN Secretary-General in Geneva

Luanda — Angolan Foreign Minister Téte António met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, to review cooperation between Angola and the global organization, as well as key topics on the international agenda.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on the excellent state of relations between Angola and the United Nations, as preparations continue for the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly, scheduled for September in New York, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to ANGOP.

Discussions also focused on the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development and high-level meetings dedicated to artificial intelligence, highlighting the need to strengthen international cooperation for sustainable development and the responsible use of new technologies.

Peace and security on the African continent were also on the agenda, with a focus on regional challenges and strengthening the role of the United Nations and African organizations in conflict prevention and resolution.

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The meeting reaffirmed recognition of Angola's growing role in the regional and international arena and highlighted the country's commitment to promoting peace, security, sustainable development, and multilateralism.

The occasion also served to strengthen coordination between Angola and the United Nations on priority international agenda issues and to consolidate the strategic partnership between the two parties.