Angola: Angosat-2 Brings DStv Broadcasts to Universities in Remote Areas

Talatona — Universities and training centers across four Angolan provinces--equipped with connectivity infrastructure from the *Conecta Angola Comercial* project, supported by the ANGOSAT-2 satellite--will be able to watch 2026 World Cup matches broadcast by DStv.

According to a press release from *Conecta Angola* sent to ANGOP, the initiative will allow students, faculty, and local communities to watch the soccer matches live throughout the month of July.

"This initiative demonstrates that space technology can be harnessed to foster digital inclusion, education, and community engagement," the statement notes.

The broadcasts will be carried out in partnership with DStv Angola, which will provide the streaming links, while connectivity will be ensured via the *Conecta Angola Comercial* network.

The matches will be screened at the training center in the municipality of Belo Horizonte (Bié), the University of Namibe, the Polytechnic Institute of Mandume ya Ndemufayo University (Huíla), and Rainha Njinga a Mbande University (Malanje).

*Conecta Angola* is an initiative of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS) that combines ANGOSAT-2's capabilities with internet access technologies to expand connectivity in schools, universities, and communities located in areas with limited conventional telecommunications network coverage. MAM/GIZ/CS/DOJ