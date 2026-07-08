Angola: Unitel Launches On the Capital Market With a Net Profit of More Than 158 Billion Kwanzas

Luanda — Angola's telecommunications operator UNITEL on Monday launched itself on the capital market with a net profit of 158 billion kwanzas, achieved in the 2025 financial year, according to the chairman of the company's Executive Committee, Amílcar Safeca.

According to the manager, who was speaking at the launch ceremony of the Public Offer for Sale (IPO) of 15% of the firm's share capital, the company maintains a robust financial position, with liquidity and investment capacity.

He noted that these indicators show the resilience of UNITEL's business model, the scale of the operation and the ability to continue to create value in a sustained manner.

'For investors, these fundamentals are essential. An attractive company for the market is not only defined by its history, but, essentially, by its ability to execute, grow, adapt and deliver consistent results', he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He highlighted that the opening of the operator to the capital market requires more discipline and internal control, as well as improved corporate governance, to strengthen the ability to create long-term value.

He assured that UNITEL is prepared for this new cycle, listing as priorities the continuous improvement of the coverage, quality and capacity of the network and services, along with the acceleration of technological evolution, including the development of 5G and new generation connectivity solutions.

He also spoke of the growth of digital, financial and business services, where he believes there are opportunities for private customers, companies and institutions, along with the reinforcement of operational efficiency, with better use of capital, cost control and greater agility in execution.

Amílcar Safeca also said that after the IPO, UNITEL will continue to invest in strategic infrastructures that support the digital economy of the future.

UNITEL's IPO falls within the scope of the Privatization Program (PROPRIV) and runs until the 24th of this month.

Subscription applications open at 2:00 PM today.

A total of 7.5 million registered, book-entry common shares--with a par value of 5,000 kwanzas each--will be offered for sale; the company's entire share capital, comprising 50 million shares, is expected to be admitted for trading on the stock exchange.

The offering targets both employees and the general public; 1 million shares--representing 2% of UNITEL's share capital and voting rights--are reserved for employees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the general public, 6.5 million shares have been reserved, representing 13% of the company's share capital and voting rights.

With over 21 million customers and a nationwide presence, UNITEL is one of the country's most significant and recognized brands and currently has three shareholders.

Through this Initial Public Offering (IPO), millions of Angolans have the opportunity to join the existing shareholders and contribute to the operator's growth.

The session was attended by representatives from the Angolan Insurance Regulation and Supervision Agency (ARSEG), the Institute for the Management of State Assets and Participations (IGAPE), UNITEL, the Capital Market Commission (CMC), the Angola Debt and Securities Exchange (BODIVA), and the financial intermediaries involved in the transaction--namely BFA Capital Markets (BFACM), Áurea, and Banco Caixa Geral Angola (BCGA).

Currently, five companies from the financial sector are listed on the country's stock exchange (BAI, ENSA, Banco Caixa Geral Angola, BFA, and BODIVA); UNITEL will be the sixth listed company and the only one from the telecommunications sector. ACC/CS/DOJ