Angola: AGT Refunds 191 Billion Kwanzas in Value Added Tax

Luanda — The General Tax Administration (AGT) refunded 191 billion kwanzas in Value Added Tax (VAT) to companies up to June of this year, José Leiria, Chairman of the AGT Board of Directors, confirmed on Monday in Luanda.

Speaking at the 6th edition of the "Conversas Economia 100 Makas" event, the manager highlighted that the refunds result from improved tax control mechanisms and the implementation of electronic invoicing, noting that the forecast is to reach approximately 300 billion kwanzas in 2026.

"VAT came into effect in 2019. We began issuing refunds in 2020 and have followed an upward trend; in other words, each year we are refunding more than the previous year," he said.

He explained that a total of 770 billion kwanzas has been refunded since the implementation of VAT.

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The Chairman stated that the AGT has been strengthening verification mechanisms and aligning with the tax compliance measures adopted by companies, thereby allowing for greater speed in the process.

Regarding electronic invoicing, José Leiria confirmed that AGT data currently shows over 58,000 taxpayers issuing invoices electronically, including more than 430 large taxpayers.

He added that current data indicates the reporting of 63 million invoices, representing a business volume of 53.4 trillion kwanzas.

"These amounts include 15.84 trillion kwanzas invoiced electronically via the Taxpayer Portal, alongside amounts processed through invoicing software," he added. According to José Leiria, the AGT is collecting 1.6 billion kwanzas per month from new taxpayers--formerly part of the informal economy--under the Tax Compliance Induction Program managed by the General Tax Administration (AGT), which replaced the previous "Informal Operation."

The General Tax Administration (AGT) is the body overseen by the Ministry of Finance responsible for collecting state revenue and managing customs control for the benefit of Angolan society.