Angola News Agency Focuses On Training to Strengthen Editorial Quality

Luanda — Angola News Agency (ANGOP) on Monday launched a training program for its staff, aimed at enhancing editorial quality, standardizing procedures, and ensuring strict adherence to the agency's writing standards, style guide, and editorial policy.

The month-long initiative brings together provincial delegates, editors, sub-editors, and office coordinators from across the country. It includes sessions on journalism techniques, ANGOP's writing standards, and the Portuguese language--all considered essential for improving news production.

According to Elias Tumba, the agency's Content Administrator, the initiative aims to realign professionals with the institution's editorial principles, taking into account the constant evolution of journalism.

"The goal of this training is to refresh the professionals' knowledge and remind them--especially the chain of command--of the importance of respecting the guidelines established by ANGOP," he stated.

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According to Elias Tumba, while journalism keeps pace with technological transformations and new content production dynamics, this process must not overlook the standards guiding the agency's editorial activities.

He acknowledged that there have been lapses in adherence to internal standards--primarily due to negligence--which is why the Board of Directors decided to launch this training cycle.

"We felt it was necessary to pause, reflect, and revisit the 'ABC of ANGOP' so that all professionals are aligned with our approach to journalism," he emphasized.

He noted that the training would also cover aspects such as crafting headlines and captions, as well as the correct use of the Portuguese language--an essential tool for journalistic practice.

He explained that the sessions would be led by advisors and supervisors from the ANGOP portal, along with a Portuguese language instructor.

According to the Content Administrator, the participation of the management chain will allow the knowledge gained to be passed on to reporters and other agency staff, thereby contributing to greater consistency in editorial procedures across the country.

Elias Tumba added that improving editorial performance is a priority for the institution, especially as the country faces new political and economic challenges that demand increasingly rigorous, consistent, and credible journalism.

"We aim to produce content with greater consistency, better context, deeper analysis, and language that is clear, correct, and in line with our in-house standards," he concluded.