South Africa: Black Women Academics in My Study Said Their Main Allies Were White Men - What This Reveals

analysis

Universities have a role in challenging the status quo on issues such as gender, race, nationality and sexuality. But all too often, they replicate societal inequalities.

For example, a recent study notes that globally, only one-third of senior academics are women. In the US, universities have twice as many male professors as female.

Culture is one driver of these intersecting inequalities in higher education.

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In South Africa, a report noted that in 2017, Black women made up 16% of university academics and 40% of the population, making them the most underrepresented group. There's an imbalance by seniority as well as gender and "race": most Black senior academics are male, and most female senior academics are White or Indian.

Trends like these raise an important question: how do the few African women who become professors navigate institutions where they are a small minority?

This was the research question at the centre of my PhD in social work, supervised by professors Adrian van Breda and Thobeka Nkomo. My research explored African female academics' career motivations, challenges in that career and personal resilience strategies, as well as what their institutions had done to support their journey towards leadership.

The findings echoed my own experience, but also challenged some common assumptions.

I found that academic advancement is often shaped not only by individual effort, but also by those who are willing to create opportunities for others. Many participants credited White male professors for enabling their academic advancement by encouraging doctoral studies, nominating them for leadership roles, supporting their promotions, and increasing their visibility in influential networks. Few participants identified Black female mentors as enabling their rise, and references to Black male academics were largely absent.

The relative absence of Black mentorship in these accounts raises difficult but important questions about how support networks form within universities and who sponsors the next generation of scholars.

The challenge for universities is to go beyond depending on personal goodwill and to systematically embed sponsorship into their cultures and practices.

Experiences of African female professors

For my PhD research, I conducted in-depth narrative interviews with 21 African female professors in three universities in South Africa's Gauteng province. The aim was to understand how they had advanced to senior positions.

I was struck by the similarities in their stories.

There was a complex interplay between motivation, resilience and community in the academic journey of these individuals.

Intelligence, intellectual curiosity and the quest for knowledge were the main motivations for entering the academy. As one participant put it:

I was performing well.

Another said:

I was always attracted to understanding.

Staying motivated depended on both personal strengths and supportive environments.

All participants demonstrated strong resilience. They were determined not to be excluded, navigated complex institutional environments, pursued qualifications despite obstacles, and created opportunities for themselves. Their career success was the result of years of personal sacrifice, persistence and a pursuit of excellence, often extending back into childhood.

Participants recalled barriers they faced when entering the academy:

So, everything that you do, you must do twice, because you're being doubted and there are questions about whether you know what you're doing.I wasn't promoted ... and I felt it was because I was female, because my male counterparts were promoted, who I felt had the same profile as me, or even lower, and they got promoted.

Unexpected sources of social capital

However, personal resilience was not enough. Social capital was also vital: progress often occurred when people decided to open doors for others.

This participant said a senior White male in her department advised her:

... think about the project that is going to set you apart from your supervisor ... if you want to succeed in this career.

Another participant spoke of a White male professor who was willing to help her get established as a researcher.

Participants' stories showed that advancement often occurred when influential colleagues broke long-standing patterns of exclusion in academia.

Although public discourse often portrays White males as obstacles to Black advancement, this research reveals a more complex reality. The unexpected allyship of White men suggests that institutional change often progresses through relationships that bridge divides of race, gender and historical privilege.

As this participant said:

I also had a great [White, male] supervisor, who was committed to transformation, in the sense that he went overseas and used his networks to amass these resources. And he wanted to grow from the grassroots.

The role of White male academics in these stories was not uniformly positive. Some participants recalled instances in which White male colleagues impeded progress, limiting access to opportunities and upholding institutional hierarchies.

One described the difficulty she faced:

There were challenges ... and [the department] had old people at the time and White males. I was replacing a male colleague ... I didn't have an environment. The office that I had was not a conducive office at all.

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These findings highlight an aspect of how power operates in universities. Although merit, expertise and consistent effort are vital for academic growth, it matters for senior academics to identify potential in junior colleagues, support them and connect them to networks.

There are many possible explanations for why White male professors featured so prominently in participants' accounts. Historically, White male professors have occupied a greater proportion of senior academic and leadership positions. They have had better access to networks, resources and influence that affect academic careers. By contrast, many Black academics have had to navigate institutions that were not designed for their success.

The study findings, therefore, tell us as much about the distribution of institutional power as about individual acts of mentorship.

Embedding the culture

As a new PhD (Ledwaba) and as a senior academic (van Breda), we both argue that transformation in higher education cannot rely solely on demographic change, such as increasing the number of African female academics. While representation is essential, it does not shape women's academic careers or transform the academy. Rather, transformation requires a personal and institutional commitment to a culture of enabling talented scholars from historically marginalised groups to thrive.

Sally K Ledwaba, Academic Excellence Coordinator, Tshwane University of Technology

Adrian D. Van Breda, Professor of Social Work, University of Johannesburg