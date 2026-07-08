Africa: Young People Value Partnership and Parenthood but Barriers Block Their Dreams

Fertility rates are falling worldwide not because young people are rejecting marriage, children or family life but because many are facing economic and housing constraints.

That's among the findings of a major new survey by the UN reproductive and sexual health agency, UNFPA, which also challenges myths surrounding the so-called "global baby bust".

The Demographic Futures Survey is among the largest and most geographically broad surveys of its kind. More than 108,000 Internet-connected adults aged 18 to 39 from 73 countries and territories were asked their views on relationships, children and the future.

Remove the barriers

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Across regions, they showed remarkable agreement over the biggest obstacles to partnership and parenthood, namely financial security, stable employment and housing.

"Young people carry an inspiring sense of hope and a clear vision for their families and futures," said Diene Keita, Executive Director of UNFPA.

"When we break down financial barriers and support their agency, they can make the choices that are right for them. By investing in their dreams today, we are building a more resilient and thriving tomorrow."

What young people want

The survey suggests that public debate surrounding fertility and demographic change has often focused on the wrong question. Rather than asking whether young people value family life, it asks what conditions are necessary for them to build the relationships, families and futures they want.

The report debunks some of the myths around declining fertility rates. UN data shows that the average number of births per woman has declined from around five in the 1950s and 1960s to just above two in 2024 and is projected to fall to 1.8 by 2100.

More than half of all countries and areas, 55 per cent, now have fertility levels below 2.1 live births per woman - considered the level for a population to replace itself over time with low mortality and no migration.

The UNFPA survey suggests that public debate on the issue is often rooted in misconceptions, speculation and misogyny. Instead, it shows why so many young people cannot realize their aspirations.

Partnership then parenthood

More than two thirds of respondents said they want to marry or live with a partner, and almost 80 per cent said partnership was an important precondition for becoming a parent.

Yet, among those aged 25 to 39, about a quarter said they wanted a partner but were single and not dating, with men more likely than women to report this.

Moreover, 57 per cent of respondents said the biggest barriers to marriage or a stable cohabiting relationship were economic and housing constraints.

The findings mirror testimony UNFPA has gathered through its youth work. As one young woman from India stated, "finding the right partner is important because I believe that raising a child should be a shared responsibility with emotional and financial support from both parents."

Feminism not a factor

The survey also challenges claims that feminism is responsible for fertility decline. As UNFPA noted, many women still lack agency over their bodies and reproduction.

For example, roughly one tenth are unable to make choices about contraception, one quarter cannot make decisions about their own healthcare, and one quarter are unable to say no to sex.

The findings show that attitudes to family-related choices were broadly similar among men and women, although women consistently rated barriers to having children - such as financial concerns, infertility and chronic health issues - as more important than men did.

Birth misconception

Another myth claims that "collapsing" teen birth rates are a problem for societies. UNFPA stressed that declining adolescent fertility rates are a public health success, not a demographic threat.

Fewer adolescent pregnancies mean more girls remain in school and avoid the health risks of early pregnancy. Moreover, many will still become mothers later.

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The survey data gave critical insight into what is keeping people from having the children they want, with financial security, stable employment and psychological and emotional readiness being the top three preconditions for parenthood.

"Bringing a child into the world is only one step. The real challenge is raising them," said a young man in Paraguay.

Children bring joy

The survey also addressed two myths that are linked, namely that young adults are too selfish to have children and that people are not sufficiently incentivized to become parents.

The findings showed that the most common reason respondents gave for wanting to become parents was the joy and happiness children bring.

In fact, most respondents already have children. Furthermore, among those aged 35 to 39 who do not have children, 79 per cent of men and 72 per cent of women still said they wanted to become parents.

As UNFPA stated, "most people are not selfishly refusing to become parents, nor are they waiting for babies to promise a better return on investment."