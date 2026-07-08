Uganda: Ssenyonyi Presses Government On Bail Plan, Detentions As Parliament Takes Up UHRC Crisis

The Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi has challenged Government to clarify reports that it plans to scrap bail for some accused persons, warning that any such move could undermine constitutional protections and affect Ugandans across the political divide.

The matter came before Parliament on Tuesday during a sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, days after President Yoweri Museveni raised concerns about suspects accused of serious offences being granted bail while allegedly posing a threat to witnesses.

"Addressing the nation on Saturday, the President raised the issue of scrapping bail for some prisoners, saying they are a threat to witnesses in their cases," Ssenyonyi said.

However, the Leader of the Opposition urged caution, arguing that any changes to bail provisions must be assessed against the Constitution and the rights of accused persons.

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Ssenyonyi asked Government to provide clarity on the proposal and urged the President's legal advisers to offer guidance, noting that restrictions on bail would not only affect political opponents but all Ugandans who may find themselves facing criminal charges.

He said constitutional rights should not be altered without careful consideration and proper legal processes.

The LOP also raised concern over the continued detention of several Ugandans without trial, citing the cases of opposition supporters and political figures, including Sam Mugumya.

He asked Government to explain why some suspects have remained in custody for extended periods without their cases being concluded, saying delayed justice undermines confidence in the legal system.

Meanwhile, Parliament moved to intervene in a separate human rights dispute involving the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa directed the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to urgently investigate the ongoing standoff at the commission and report back to the House.

The directive follows concerns over internal disagreements at the constitutional body mandated to protect and promote human rights in Uganda.

The committee is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the dispute and establish whether the commission's operations have been affected.

The debates on bail, prolonged detention and the UHRC impasse are expected to keep human rights and access to justice at the centre of parliamentary discussions in the coming weeks.