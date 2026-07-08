Zimbabwe: Corruption Still Holding Back Investment Despite Zimbabwe's Progress - EU Envoy Says

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Katrin Hagemann says the country has made notable progress in fighting corruption, but persistent graft continues to undermine investor confidence and prevent it from fully unlocking its economic potential.

Healthcommunity informationSpeaking at the Integrity and Accountability Summit organised by the Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) in Harare, Hagemann said integrity must move beyond policy commitments and become embedded in the country's institutions if Zimbabwe is to attract meaningful investment.

She acknowledged ongoing anti-corruption efforts and the government's engagement in the arrears clearance and debt resolution process, but stressed that more decisive action was needed.

The Ambassador said EU viewed integrity as central to Zimbabwe's economic future, arguing that corruption remained one of the biggest obstacles to attracting foreign investment.

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"But let us ask an honest question: Can investment fully flourish where corruption remains a persistent risk?

"Investors are drawn by opportunity and by integrity. That is why the clearance of arrears matters so much. It can open the door to greater confidence and wider global investment opportunities for Zimbabwe," she said.

She added that integrity was the foundation for debt resolution, economic recovery and rebuilding public trust.

"Integrity needs to be practised until it becomes the culture of institutions, inspires confidence among citizens, attracts investors and contributes to economic growth."

Hagemann said the EU remained committed to supporting Zimbabwe's reform agenda but emphasised that responsibility ultimately rested with the country.

Healthcommunity information"Partners are here to support, but only Zimbabwe can carry this agenda to completion.

"We recognise the progress that has been made, we acknowledge the gaps that still exist and we remain convinced that there are real opportunities ahead. Let us move from policy to practice, turn reforms into results and make integrity the habit that shapes us all."

Zimbabwe has consistently struggled to improve its standing on corruption indices, with businesses and investors frequently citing corruption, weak governance, policy uncertainty and inconsistent application of laws as major barriers to investment.