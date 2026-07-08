Liberia: Boakai Launches U.S.$16 Million Japan Freeway Extension, Hails Liberia-Japan Partnership

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has launched the US$16 million Extension of the Japan Freeway Project, describing the road as one of Liberia's most strategically important transport corridors and reaffirming his administration's commitment to expanding infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend, President Boakai said the project continues his government's aggressive infrastructure agenda, following the recent launch of two major road corridors covering 255 kilometers in western Liberia and the Mendikorma-Voinjama Highway in the country's northwestern region.

"Over the past three months, we broke ground on two major road corridors central to my Administration's development agenda: 255 kilometers of roads in western Liberia and the Mendikorma-Voinjama Highway in the northwestern region of our country," President Boakai said.

"The development of these two corridors lays a strong foundation for our broader goal of expanding infrastructure and opening the country to greater socio-economic opportunity."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President said the latest project will extend the Japan Freeway from the Freeport of Monrovia to the Gabriel Tucker Bridge, covering approximately 1.9 kilometers.

Although relatively short, President Boakai emphasized that the corridor serves as a vital artery for Liberia's economy because it connects the country's principal seaport with the capital and surrounding communities.

"The Project, whose construction begins today, extends the Japan Freeway from the Freeport of Monrovia to the Gabriel Tucker Bridge. Although measuring only 1.9 kilometers, this road is one of the most strategically important transport corridors in our country," he said.

"It is the lifeline of Liberia's economy, linking the nation's principal seaport to the capital and supporting the daily movement of people, goods, and commerce, as well as regional trade."

According to the President, the upgraded roadway will feature climate-resilient infrastructure designed to address persistent flooding while improving drainage, pavement durability, street lighting, pedestrian safety and traffic flow.

President Boakai disclosed that the project is valued at approximately 2.7 billion Japanese Yen, equivalent to about US$16 million, and is being financed entirely through a grant from the Government of Japan.

He expressed appreciation to Japan for its longstanding support to Liberia's development.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, I extend our profound appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for their friendship and generous support over many decades," he said.

"This ceremony is a celebration of an enduring friendship between two nations and a demonstration of what genuine international partnership can achieve."

The President praised Japan as one of Liberia's most dependable development partners, noting that through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian nation has supported investments in roads, bridges, ports, healthcare, education, agriculture, food security and human capacity development.

President Boakai also reflected on the history of the corridor, noting that many Liberians still remember it as Somalia Drive before it was reconstructed with Japanese assistance and later renamed the Japan Freeway in recognition of Japan's contribution.

"Many Liberians still remember this road as Somalia Drive. After its reconstruction with generous assistance from the Government of Japan, this important corridor became a model of modern road infrastructure in Liberia," he said.

"In recognition of this extraordinary contribution and enduring friendship, the Government of Liberia appropriately renamed the corridor the Japan Freeway, a permanent tribute to this partnership."

The President said the project is expected to generate approximately 175 jobs for Liberians during the construction phase while creating additional economic opportunities for local businesses, transport operators and service providers.

"I am pleased that this Project is expected to create approximately 175 jobs for Liberians during construction," President Boakai stated.

"Beyond these direct jobs, the project will also create opportunities for local suppliers, transport operators, service providers, and surrounding businesses, thereby multiplying its economic impact throughout the community."

President Boakai said the investment aligns with his Administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which identifies modern infrastructure as a key driver of economic transformation, private-sector growth, employment creation and improved public service delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My Government remains committed to this agenda. We will continue to seek ways to expand and modernize Liberia's transportation network through strategic partnerships with development partners and the private sector," he said.

The President commended the Ministry of Public Works for advancing the project and encouraged JICA, Dai Nippon Construction Co., Ltd., and Eight-Japan Engineering Consultants, Inc. to maintain their strong collaboration throughout implementation.

He also appealed to residents, businesses and motorists using the corridor to cooperate with authorities during the construction period.

Concluding his remarks, President Boakai once again thanked the Government and people of Japan for their continued partnership before officially launching the project.

"It is now my honor, on behalf of the people of Liberia, to officially declare the Extension of the Japan Freeway Project launched and to proceed with the groundbreaking."