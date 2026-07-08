Ethiopia Pursuing Three-Pillar Strategic Self-Reliance to Safeguard Sovereignty - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has outlined a three-pillar doctrine of strategic self-reliance that he said will guide Ethiopia's foreign policy and national development amid an increasingly volatile global environment.

The Prime Minister also underscored that the country will not permit external interference in its sovereign affairs.

The Premier presented the framework while responding to lawmakers during the 30th Regular Session of the Fifth Year of the House of People's Representatives, where he addressed questions on the federal government's performance during the 2018 Ethiopian Fiscal Year.

PM Abiy said the rapidly evolving global order requires Ethiopia to strengthen its ability to protect its national interests through its own capabilities rather than relying on external actors.

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"At a time when the world is undergoing undeniable changes, we are pursuing three key principles based on strategic self-reliance to safeguard Ethiopia's national interests, foreign policy, and sovereignty," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister elaborated that the first pillar is resilience, which focuses on building strong and capable national institutions that can withstand external pressures through Ethiopia's own political, economic and institutional capacity.

" This pillar is about strengthening institutional capacity so that Ethiopia can confront external pressures through its own capabilities," he explained.

Explaining the other pillar, he noted that it is leveraging opportunities, the ability to transform challenges and crises into strategic opportunities that advance national development and strengthen Ethiopia's long-term interests.

"The second is leveraging opportunities, which means turning every challenge we face into a strategic and positive opportunity for national development," PM Abiy noted.

The third pillar is shaping Ethiopia's own path, enabling the country to independently define its national priorities while confidently engaging with and influencing developments in regional and global affairs.

"This is shaping our path, which allows Ethiopia to formulate its own national agenda and confidently engage with and influence international affairs," he said.

Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that these three principles collectively form the foundation of Ethiopia's strategic outlook in an increasingly competitive international environment.

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"Guided by these three pillars, we will not allow any external actor to interfere in any of our national decisions," the Prime Minister declared.

He said the government's approach seeks to strengthen Ethiopia's sovereignty by enhancing institutional resilience, maximizing national opportunities and ensuring that the country's policies are determined by its own interests and constitutional priorities.

The Prime Minister's remarks come as Ethiopia continues implementing wide-ranging political and economic reforms while seeking to expand regional cooperation and strengthen its role in continental and global affairs.

He finally reaffirmed that strategic self-reliance will remain a central pillar of Ethiopia's domestic and foreign policy, enabling the country to protect its sovereignty, pursue sustainable development and engage with the international community from a position of confidence and national independence.