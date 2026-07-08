Ethiopia's Education Sector Records Historic Progress, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's education sector has undergone historic reforms that have delivered a significant progress, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed revealed today.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during the 30th regular session of the House of People's Representatives.

Reaffirming that improving education quality and investing in human capital remain among the government's highest national priorities, he said Ministry of Education has mobilized more than 30 billion Birr through public contributions to construct model and boarding schools across the country.

The Office of the First Lady has also built 35 model secondary schools, using the proceeds from sales of the Medemer book series authored by PM Abiy Ahmed.

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Highlighting investments in early childhood education, the premier said the government has established 35,000 kindergartens and early childhood development centers over the past seven years as part of its long-term national development strategy.

"We know with certainty that these children represent Ethiopia's future and its continued existence over the next twenty years," he said. "This investment is not intended for short-term political gain but to secure the country's future."

On higher education, he said previous policies focused primarily on expanding the number of universities without giving sufficient attention to educational quality.

"As a result, some institutions ended up with impressive infrastructure but limited academic outcomes," he stated.

But the government is now shifting its focus toward quality, innovation and digital transformation through the Medemer University project, which will specialize in artificial intelligence and strengthen Ethiopia's technological and innovation capacity.

The Prime Minister said that recent education reforms have significantly reduced examination malpractice and fostered a culture of merit, encouraging students, teachers and parents to place greater emphasis on genuine academic achievement.

He also announced that the construction of Medemer University will to be completed within six to seven months, describing it as a world-class institution that will set a new benchmark for higher education in Ethiopia and Africa.

"We are building Medemer University, and within six to seven months the entire construction will be completed. I can say with confidence that no university in Ethiopia will have such a quality of construction. I also believe no university in Africa will match its quality because we are building it for our children."

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The Prime Minister said the university reflects Ethiopia's ambition to establish a globally competitive institution capable of preparing future generations for the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Underscoring the strategic importance of artificial intelligence, PM Abiy said Ethiopia had recognized its potential years before it became a major policy priority elsewhere on the continent.

"Five or six years ago, when we decided to establish an AI institution and formulate an AI policy, it was not even on Africa's agenda. Today, everyone is talking about AI. This government understood early that artificial intelligence is the future and has been working on it. We will see the results together in the years ahead."