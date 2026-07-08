Ethiopia Earns Record 11 Billion USD From Exports

7 July 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has generated a record 11 billion USD in export revenue during the just concluded fiscal year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed today.

He added that the achievement is equivalent to the country's total export earnings over the past 17 years.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while responding to questions from lawmakers during the 30th regular session of the House of People's Representatives.

The country had surpassed its export target, the premier noted, describing the result as a collective victory for Ethiopians.

"This is a major achievement recorded in a single year, exceeding our plan and reflecting the collective success of the Ethiopian people," the premier stated.

He further revealed the strong performance of Ethiopia's gold sector, saying the country generated 5.5 billion USD from gold exports alone during the fiscal year.

The progress achieved in this fiscal year exceeded what was accomplished over 27 years, the premier said, adding that this is genuine evidence of development. "It is not merely figures on paper, but tangible and visible economic growth."

PM Abiy said the record performance demonstrates Ethiopia's growing capacity to expand export earnings and strengthen its foreign exchange reserves.

Read the original article on ENA.

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