Uganda: Weasel Withdraws Radio & Weasel Music Catalogue From UPRS Over Royalty Dispute

KAMPALA -- Goodlyfe Magic Limited, the company that manages the music catalogue of the celebrated duo Radio & Weasel, has withdrawn all its production from the Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS), accusing the organisation of gross mismanagement, lack of transparency and suspected fraud in the collection and distribution of royalties.

In a July 7, 2026 letter addressed to the UPRS Chief Executive, the company announced the immediate termination of UPRS's mandate to license, collect royalties and administer all music released under the Radio & Weasel brand.

The decision follows a dispute over royalty payments, with Goodlyfe Magic Limited claiming it received only Shs285,498 over an 18-month period despite what it says is the extensive commercial use of the duo's music across Uganda.

According to the company, Radio & Weasel's songs continue to enjoy widespread airplay on radio and television stations and are regularly performed at concerts, entertainment venues and other commercial platforms.

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"This action is taken due to gross mismanagement, lack of transparency, and suspected fraud in the collection and distribution of royalties relating to our works," the company said in the termination notice.

Goodlyfe Magic Limited argued that the royalties paid were inconsistent with the popularity and commercial exploitation of the catalogue, describing the payment as a breach of the trust and fiduciary obligations owed to it as the legal copyright holder.

The company directed UPRS to immediately cease licensing, royalty collection, representation and administration of all Radio & Weasel works.

It also instructed the society to remove the entire catalogue from its databases and public listings without delay.

In addition, Goodlyfe Magic Limited has given UPRS 14 calendar days to provide a verified audit report detailing all royalties collected on its behalf, submit a comprehensive statement of accounts and remit any outstanding payments.

The company is also demanding copies of all records relating to the administration of the catalogue, including usage reports, licensing agreements, broadcast logs, cue sheets and other relevant documentation.

Goodlyfe Magic Limited warned that failure to comply with the notice would result in legal action.

The company said it is prepared to institute court proceedings against UPRS over alleged copyright infringement, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud if the organisation continues administering the catalogue after receiving the termination notice.

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The letter was signed by Douglas Mayanja, popularly known as Weasel, in his capacity as Director of Goodlyfe Magic Limited and on behalf of the Radio & Weasel music catalogue.

Copies of the notice were also sent to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, the Uganda National Cultural Centre and the company's legal representatives, Brex Advocates.

UPRS had not publicly responded to the allegations by the time of publication.

Radio and Weasel were one of Uganda's most influential and commercially successful music duos, comprising Moses Ssekibogo, popularly known as Radio, and Douglas Mayanja.

Formed under the Goodlyfe Crew in the mid-2000s after leaving the Leone Island camp, the pair revolutionised Ugandan contemporary music by blending Afrobeat, dancehall, R&B and reggae into a distinctive sound that resonated across East Africa.

Radio was widely celebrated for his songwriting, vocal ability and production skills, while Weasel complemented him with energetic performances and dancehall influences.

Together, they produced numerous hit songs, including Nakudata, Bread and Butter, Lwaki Onumya, Ability, Potential and Magnetic, earning multiple awards and establishing themselves among Uganda's greatest musical acts.

Their partnership came to an abrupt end following Radio's death on February 1, 2018, but their music remains among the most celebrated and enduring catalogues in the country's entertainment industry.