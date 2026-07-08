Botswana: Speaker Calls Effective Legislature

Gaborone — Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse, has called on Members of Parliament to continuously strengthen their knowledge, skills and ethical leadership, saying an effective legislature is central to good governance and national development.

Officially opening a Parliamentary Capacity Building Seminar in Gaborone on Monday, Mr Keorapetse said the effectiveness of Parliament depended not only on the country's legal framework, but also on the competence, integrity and commitment of those entrusted with making laws, scrutinising government action and representing the interests of citizens.

The seminar, held under the theme: Fostering dialogue among legislators to strengthen legal frameworks for a new Botswana, was described by various stakeholders as both timely and highly relevant to Botswana's democratic journey.

They observed that Botswana had, over the years, earned recognition for its commitment to democratic governance, peace and the rule of law, values that continue to provide a firm foundation for national stability and socio-economic development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Echoing those sentiments, Mr Keorapetse said the 13th Parliament carried high expectations and must continue to strengthen its legislative and oversight functions through continuous learning and adaptation to emerging national and global challenges.

He said Parliament should embrace technological innovation, including artificial intelligence, to improve parliamentary research, legislative drafting, committee work, records management and public engagement, while safeguarding transparency, accountability, privacy and ethical governance.

He further stressed that Parliament could not operate in isolation, saying meaningful engagement with civil society, researchers, development partners and citizens enriched the legislative process and strengthened public confidence in democratic institutions.

Mr Keorapetse also urged legislators to prioritise inclusive law-making by advancing policies on gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and rights, youth development and the fight against gender-based violence. He added that Parliament should continue strengthening its oversight on climate change and support sustainable development initiatives in line with Botswana's national commitments.

He encouraged participants to actively engage in the seminar, saying the knowledge and experience gained should translate into stronger institutions, better legislation and improved governance for the benefit of the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BOPA