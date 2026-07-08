Algeria: July 2 Legislative Polls Signal Institutional Development, Maturing Democratic Practice

Algiers — Legal experts have unanimously agreed that the legislative elections held on 2 July 2026 marked a pivotal milestone in completing Algeria's institutional framework and provided a practical demonstration of the country's maturing democratic process, noting that the polls also produced a qualitative shift in the parliamentary structure, which is now largely dominated by university-educated elites.

In this regard, Zakaria Wahbi, Director of the Higher School of Political Science, said in a statement to APS that the new People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament) embodies a qualitative shift in democratic practice, noting that the diversity of political currents represented within it will enrich legislative and oversight debates. A total of 23 political parties won seats in the new assembly.

Wahbi explained that this diversity, which blends the weight of traditional parties with the effectiveness of new political elites, is an indicator of the vitality of political competition that will serve to strengthen oversight and the implementation of ambitious national projects.

This political momentum, he added, is the fruit of legislative reforms, particularly Article 200 of the organic law on elections, which established rigorous standards of integrity that paved the way for a wave of highly qualified university graduates to enter parliament.

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According to Wahbi, this transformation constitutes the cornerstone of building strong and integrated state institutions.

He stressed that the ultimate objective of these reforms is to entrench democratic traditions and fair electoral practices, allowing Algerian citizens to choose their representatives in complete freedom, and ensuring that the people's voice is carried forward through elected institutions that discharge their duties with responsibility, trust, and integrity.

For his part, Idris Attia, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Algiers 3, said the legislative elections had succeeded in consolidating institutional stability while ensuring the renewal of political elites, which he described as a safeguard amid shifting regional and international geopolitical dynamics.

Attia added that the new Lower House is distinguished by a composition that brings together young talent and seasoned political experience, creating a complementarity of expertise that gives the legislative institution greater capacity to handle complex issues with a high degree of competence.

He expects this diversity to foster a national consensus that serves substantive debate in the country's higher interest and strengthens coordination with the executive branch.

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Furthermore, political analyst Abdelkader Soufi said the legislative elections had reshaped the political landscape by restoring parties and coalitions to their traditional prominence in parliamentary work, a shift he said would give these parties fresh momentum toward strengthening organized political action.

Meanwhile, constitutional law expert Moussa Boudhane dwelt on the necessity for the newly elected MPs to commit to providing what is termed "legal security," in order to ensure "clear legislative texts that are not subject to interpretation."

He considered that "democratic practice based on the principle of the flexible separation of powers requires effective parliamentary oversight and qualitative performance that entrenches transparency and the ethicization of public life."