Nigeria: Govt Suspends Enforcement of New Internet Platform, Digital Economy Regulations

The Federal Government has suspended the enforcement of new regulations affecting internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital economy issues pending the completion of a national policy review.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Dr Bosun Tijani, on Tuesday, after a strategic meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

Tijjani said the decision aimed to maintain the current regulatory position while work continues on a harmonised national policy and governance framework for the digital economy.

He explained that the rapid growth of the digital economy has created overlaps in the responsibilities of sector regulators, making closer coordination necessary to provide legal certainty and support investment, innovation and consumer confidence.

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As part of the directive, agencies have been asked to defer the implementation or enforcement of any recently issued regulation, code, guideline, framework, directive or administrative requirement relating to internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital economy issues that are under policy harmonisation.

Tijani said: "The existing regulatory status quo shall be maintained with respect to matters relating to Internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital economy issues currently undergoing inter-agency policy harmonisation under the Ministry's coordination.

"Relevant agencies are to defer the implementation or enforcement of any recently issued regulation, code, guideline, framework, directive or administrative requirement relating to Internet platforms, online intermediaries or other cross-cutting digital economy matters, to the extent that such provisions concern areas currently undergoing policy harmonisation under the Ministry's coordination.

"The above direction is without prejudice to the statutory responsibilities of the respective institutions. Accordingly, all other provisions of existing regulations, guidelines, codes and directives that fall squarely within the express mandates of the relevant agencies under extant laws shall remain fully operational and enforceable, provided they are consistent with the policy direction issued by the Honourable Minister."

The minister also announced the establishment of a Joint Technical Coordination Committee comprising representatives of the NCC, NITDA and NDPC under the Office of the Minister.

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According to him, the committee would coordinate technical engagements, consult industry players, civil society and academia, and develop recommendations for a harmonised national policy and governance framework.

"The harmonised framework will clearly delineate institutional responsibilities, eliminate unnecessary regulatory overlap, reduce compliance uncertainty, strengthen investor confidence, promote innovation and ensure that Nigeria's regulatory architecture supports the country's ambition to become Africa's leading digital economy and a globally competitive destination for digital investment," he added.

Tijani further explained that the harmonisation exercise intends to improve regulatory coordination rather than reduce the powers of any agency, adding that he would continue working with stakeholders to develop policies that strengthen digital trust, support innovation and position Nigeria as a leading digital economy.