Nigeria: Two High-Profile Boko Haram Commanders Surrender to Troops of OPHK

Two more high-profile Boko Haram commanders, two senior commanders identified as 'Munzirs' within the terrorist leadership structure, have surrendered to troops of Sector 2, North East Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in the Geidam local government area of Yobe State.

The surrendered terrorists have since arrived in Maiduguri and are currently in military custody undergoing detailed profiling, debriefing and intelligence exploitation.

This was disclosed by the acting media information officer of Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, in a press statement on Tuesday.

He said: "Operation HADIN KAI has recorded another significant breakthrough in the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign following the surrender of two senior commanders to troops of Sector 2 in Geidam on 4 July 2026.

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"The surrendered terrorists, identified as 'Munzirs' within the terrorist leadership structure, arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, and are currently in military custody undergoing detailed profiling, debriefing and intelligence exploitation."

According to Goni, preliminary interrogation indicates that the two surrendered commanders occupied influential positions and possess extensive knowledge of the group's operational activities, command arrangements and logistics architecture.

"Initial intelligence obtained from the debriefing has provided valuable insights into the terrorists' operational methods, sustainment mechanisms and support networks.

"The information is expected to significantly enhance ongoing intelligence-led operations aimed at locating, disrupting and dismantling remaining terrorist enclaves across the North East Theatre.

"The surrender of the two commanders represents another major setback for the terrorist faction and further validates the effectiveness of the sustained offensive operations being conducted by troops of Operation HADIN KAI in conjunction with Partners.

"The relentless military pressure, supported by coordinated land and air operations as well as enhanced intelligence efforts, continues to deny the terrorists freedom of movement, degrade their combat capability and erode their command and control structures.

"Increasingly, terrorist leaders and fighters are finding continued resistance untenable, compelling them to abandon the insurgency and surrender to troops.

"This latest development further reinforces the growing disintegration of the terrorist organisation and reflects the cumulative impact of sustained military operations across the Theatre.

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"Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in maintaining the operational momentum until all terrorist elements are neutralised or compelled to surrender.

"Troops will continue to exploit actionable intelligence, intensify offensive operations and work in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders to eliminate the terrorist threat and restore enduring peace, security and stability across the Northeast," Goni concluded.