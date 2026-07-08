Kenya: DCI Uncovers Suspected Gang Hideout in Eldoret, Recovers Military Gear Linked to Criminal Gang

Nairobi — Detectives have uncovered what is believed to be the operational base of a suspected armed gang in Eldoret, recovering military-style gear that investigators say strengthens claims the group posed as security officers while carrying out violent robberies across the North Rift.

The raid, conducted by detectives from DCI Soy in the Sungura area of Huruma, came less than 24 hours after four suspected gang members were shot dead in a police operation along the Eldoret-Kiplombe-Soy Road in Uasin Gishu County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers acted on credible intelligence that led them to a house believed to have served as the gang's hideout.

"A thorough search of the premises yielded an assortment of items linked to their criminal activities," DCI said.

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"Among the recovered items were five Kenya Defence Forces jungle jackets, a heavy wedge hammer, a crowbar, two mobile phones, among other items."

Investigators say the discovery of the military attire is a significant breakthrough in efforts to dismantle a criminal syndicate believed to have masqueraded as police and military personnel while carrying out violent robberies across the Rift Valley.

Crime Scene Investigation detectives documented and processed the house, with all recovered items secured for forensic examination as investigators work to establish the full extent of the gang's operations.

The DCI said detectives are pursuing accomplices who escaped the earlier confrontation and are seeking to identify other members of the suspected criminal network.

The latest developments follow a deadly police operation shortly after midnight on Monday when officers on routine patrol responded to intelligence reports of six armed men dressed in military-style clothing allegedly robbing motorists and pedestrians along the Eldoret-Kiplombe Road.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers intercepted six suspects near Greenfield Junction and ordered them to stop and identify themselves.

Police said the suspects instead opened fire, prompting officers to return fire in a gun battle that left four suspects dead while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

A multi-agency operation is underway to track down the fugitives.

Police believe the gang was behind a string of armed robberies that have terrorised residents in Eldoret, Kitale, Kapenguria, Nandi and Marakwet.

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Following the shootout, officers recovered a loaded pistol, a wedge mallet, a wedge chisel commonly used to break into buildings, five mobile phones, manila ropes, four identification cards and cash believed to be proceeds of crime.