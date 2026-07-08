Angola: Climate Finance in Angola Amounts to Approximately U.S.$412.3 Billion

Luanda — Angola's need for climate finance, focused on reducing greenhouse emissions and adapting sectors such as health and agriculture, is estimated at US$412.3 billion, according to the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

The information was advanced on Wednesday, in Luanda, by the head of division of the Department of Regulation and Organization of the (BNA), Mário Camacho, during the IV Conference on Sustainability in Banking, promoted by the Angolan Association of Banks (ABANC).

The official revealed that the amounts are included in the Sustainable Financing Plan for Angola submitted by the Angolan Government to the United Nations in 2025.

He specified that the plan is justified by the fall in oil revenues, which exposes fiscal vulnerability, the need to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), international financing, among others.

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At the time, he reiterated BNA's commitment to the gradual incorporation of sustainability criteria into the Angolan financial system and to conveying the importance, impact, and social and environmental risks associated with these issues to national market players.

Meanwhile, the Biodiversity Finance Analyst at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Aristófanes Pontes, advocated for strengthening and updating national technical capacity and for greater involvement by state institutions and the private sector in mobilizing sustainable finance.

The event brought together representatives from the government, the BNA, financial institutions, multilateral organizations, private sector, academia, as well as national and international experts.

Sustainable finance, capital mobilization for the real economy, financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the challenges of implementing sustainable practices within the national financial system, are the topics included in the discussions. ACC/DC/MRA/DOJ