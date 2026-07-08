Kenya: SHA Introduces Fingerprint Verification for Children Aged 7-17 to Curb Health Insurance Fraud

Nairobi — The Social Health Authority (SHA) has introduced biometric fingerprint identification for registered child dependants aged between seven and 17 years in a move aimed at strengthening beneficiary verification and curbing fraud within Kenya's public health insurance system.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, SHA said the fingerprints will be captured at SHA-contracted healthcare facilities whenever an eligible child visits for treatment.

The biometric verification will be used to confirm the child's identity and ensure that healthcare services are accessed by the rightful beneficiary.

"Parents or guardians are required to give consent for the fingerprint to be captured," SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi said.

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The authority clarified that where fingerprint verification is not possible, healthcare providers will use the contributor's identification number together with a one-time password (OTP) as an alternative means of verifying eligibility for treatment.

SHA assured beneficiaries that all biometric and personal information collected during the process will be handled securely and in compliance with the Data Protection Act, 2019.

The authority said the rollout is anchored in the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, and Regulation 38 of the Social Health Insurance Regulations, 2024, which provide the legal framework for biometric identification of beneficiaries.

The introduction of fingerprint verification marks a significant expansion of SHA's digital identity verification system as the government seeks to eliminate impersonation, reduce fraudulent claims and improve accountability in the delivery of healthcare services.

The latest move forms part of ongoing reforms under the Social Health Authority to strengthen beneficiary management and safeguard public healthcare resources through enhanced digital verification mechanisms.