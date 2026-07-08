Kenya: EACC Pushes African Nations to Launch Joint Corruption Probes in Fisheries Sector

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has urged African countries to establish formal mechanisms for joint investigations, intelligence sharing and cross-border asset recovery to dismantle corruption networks exploiting the fisheries sector.

Speaking at the opening of the Regional Conference on Addressing Corruption and Financial Crimes in the Fisheries Sector in Nairobi on Tuesday, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said corruption in the blue economy has become increasingly transnational, requiring coordinated regional action to trace illicit financial flows and recover stolen assets.

Mohamud said stronger cooperation among African governments, anti-corruption agencies and law enforcement bodies would enhance the detection and prosecution of corruption while protecting the continent's fisheries resources from criminal exploitation.

"The sustainability of our fisheries depends not only on how we manage our natural resources, but also on how effectively we uphold integrity, transparency and accountability," Mohamud said.

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He reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to pursuing the proceeds of corruption, saying the EACC would continue championing regional collaboration to ensure assets linked to graft in the fisheries sector are identified, seized and forfeited for the benefit of the public.

The three-day conference is being held under the theme "Enhancing Cooperation, Data Use and Operational Responses" and has brought together anti-corruption agencies, law enforcement institutions and government officials from across Africa to strengthen the fight against corruption, money laundering and illicit financial flows in the fisheries industry.

The forum has been convened by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) through the FishNET II Project with support from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

Delegates from Kenya, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia and other African countries are expected to share best practices, improve intelligence-sharing frameworks and develop coordinated strategies to address financial crimes affecting the fisheries sector.

Kodjo Atisso, Coordinator of the Illicit Finance Fusion Centre for Africa, said the conference provides an important platform for countries to exchange experiences, deepen regional cooperation and strengthen financial investigations aimed at promoting integrity and accountability within the blue economy.

Also speaking at the opening session, Regional Commercial Affairs Counsellor at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Marta Gjørtz, reaffirmed Norway's commitment to supporting UNODC and African partners in strengthening regional efforts to combat corruption and financial crime in the fisheries sector.

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The conference comes amid growing concern over illicit financial flows, illegal exploitation of marine resources and weak governance frameworks that continue to undermine sustainable fisheries management and deprive African economies of billions of shillings in revenue.