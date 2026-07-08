Kenya: Govt Finalises Preparations for Public Hearing On Proposed Kithoka Airstrip Project in Meru

7 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Preparations have been completed for the public participation forum on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the proposed Kithoka Airstrip and its ancillary infrastructure, with residents expected to give their views on the project during a consultative meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Kenya Forest Service(KFS) said, the planning committee, led by Meru County Forest Conservator Wellington Ndaka, concluded logistical and stakeholder preparations ahead of the forum, which will be held at Kithoka Beat in the Meru Forest Station.

The committee held consultations with key stakeholders, including Meru County Commissioner George O. Omolo, representatives of the Council of Elders, local leaders and Community Forest Associations (CFAs), led by coordinator Josyline Thambu.

"The discussions focused on fostering collaboration and ensuring the successful implementation of the public participation process," KFS said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The team also inspected the proposed airstrip site to assess readiness and finalize logistical arrangements for the public consultation.

As part of the final preparations, officials conducted a community sensitization exercise at the project site, where residents were briefed on the proposed airstrip, its objectives, the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment process and the anticipated socio-economic and environmental effects of the project.

Community members were encouraged to actively participate in the public forum by presenting their views, concerns and recommendations, which will inform the environmental assessment and guide decision-making on whether and how the project proceeds.

The ESIA public participation forum is expected to provide residents and other stakeholders with an opportunity to engage directly with project proponents and environmental experts, ensuring local perspectives are incorporated into the assessment before any final approvals are made.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.