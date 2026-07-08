Uganda: Kampala Imams Organise Thanksgiving Event for Museveni, Call for Muslim Unity

Muslim leaders under the Kampala District Imams' Association have called for unity, peace and collective support for national development initiatives as they prepare for a thanksgiving ceremony in honour of President Yoweri Museveni.

The call was made by the association's Patron, Hajji Abdul Karim Kaliisa, during a meeting at Hotel Africana, where leaders of the Structured Imams and Amirates Assembly Uganda unveiled plans for the upcoming Shukru Thanksgiving Ceremony, scheduled for July 24.

The event is intended to express gratitude to President Museveni for facilitating Hajj pilgrimage opportunities for more than 150 Imams affiliated with the association.

"Muslims should remain united and peaceful because unity is the foundation of development. We must appreciate every effort that promotes harmony within our community," Kaliisa said.

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He commended the President for supporting elderly Imams in fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam by enabling them to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage. Kaliisa noted that the number of Muslims aspiring to travel to Mecca continues to grow each year.

"There is no greater gift we can offer Muslims than helping them fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam by enabling them to perform Hajj," he added.

The Chairperson of the Structured Imams and Amirates Assembly Uganda in Kampala District, Sheikh Kasawuli, said between 200 and 300 Muslims are expected to travel for Hajj this year. He explained that the initiative is aimed at strengthening unity among Muslims while deepening their commitment to the Islamic faith.

"We shall continue reaching out to Muslims across the country, especially those who have lost hope, so that they too can have an opportunity to perform Hajj," Sheikh Kasawuli said.

The forthcoming thanksgiving ceremony is expected to bring together Muslim leaders and faithful from across the country in a show of appreciation and solidarity.