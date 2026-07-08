South Africa: 'Make Him Lie' - Inside the Alleged Khan-Malema Intelligence Watchdog Ousting Plot

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard details about an alleged plot to coerce the Inspector-General of Intelligence at the time, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, to lie, which would have been grounds for his removal. It appeared that EFF leader Julius Malema was involved, which he has denied.

EFF leader Julius Malema became the focus of Madlanga Commission of Inquiry proceedings on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, when an alleged conspiracy to oust the Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) was detailed.

For his part, Malema has denied any involvement in such a plot.

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His name also surfaced on Tuesday in a scandal he has distanced himself from - the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

The person connecting Malema to the Madlanga Commission is embattled Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan.

Since last week, the commission has focused on evidence against Khan, who was wounded in a shooting in Johannesburg at the end of last month.

While Khan has been in hospital, the Madlanga Commission has proceeded to outline evidence against him, ranging from alleged tender rigging to leaking Crime Intelligence information.

The alleged IGI ousting plot

Tuesday's proceedings delved into a saga involving former IGI Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC read into evidence messages allegedly between Khan and tobacco industry figure Mohammadh Sayed, who works at the controversial company Carnilinx.

Some messages, allegedly between Sayed and Malema, were also read into evidence.

Chaskalson said it appeared that Sayed was initially messaging Malema on Khan's behalf and vice...