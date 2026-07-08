Angola: Health Minister Calls for Better Communication and End to Absenteeism

Talatona — Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta advocated on Monday in Luanda for the need to strengthen communication between professionals and patients, as well as to put an end to absenteeism, in order to improve services across the country.

Speaking on the second and final day of the "National Workshop on Health Communication," the minister emphasized that communication is a central factor in the relationship between doctors and patients, and that adhering to duty rosters is an obligation for professionals.

According to the minister, there is zero tolerance for cases involving extra hours without a corresponding increase in productivity, as well as for situations where professionals on medical leave continue to receive improper remuneration.

She stressed that communication must take place routinely, with special attention paid to critical situations such as emergencies, and highlighted that continuous training is part of the process of humanizing health services.

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Sílvia Lutucuta stated that the country is investing in improving working conditions, upgrading health facilities, and providing continuous training both domestically and abroad.

Furthermore, she urged participants from the health sector to strengthen their units by taking into account the recommendations resulting from the conference, noting that "policy is communication."

"Let us harness the power of the media for the benefit of health, to strengthen our services and provide quality care," she said.

The "National Workshop on Health Communication" concluded with the message that communicating effectively, clearly, and with quality is essential to gaining the public's trust and combating misinformation.

Topics debated on the final day included "Newsworthiness criteria in institutional communication," "National policy on the humanization of health services," and "Community mobilization and social change," among others. DOC/GIZ/VIC/DOJ