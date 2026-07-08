South Africa: Madlanga Commission to Rule on Request for Private Testimony - South African News Briefs - July 8, 2026

Commission to Rule on 'Witness M' Secret Testimony Request

The Madlanga Commission is set to rule on an application by a businessman, identified as "Witness M", to testify entirely behind closed doors, reports EWN. The witness argues that giving evidence publicly would endanger his safety and damage his business, citing alleged surveillance outside his home, anonymous phone calls and concerns for his family's security. He is expected to testify about his role in one of the major drug busts under investigation by the commission.

Limpopo Pig Farmer Murder Accused Back in Court

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A trial-within-a-trial in the Polokwane High Court is set to continue in the murder case against farmer Zacharia Olivier, reports SABC News. State prosecutor George Sekhukhune is expected to continue cross-examining Olivier over the admissibility of a statement he claims was obtained under duress and without his lawyer present. Olivier and co-accused William Musora are on trial for the 2024 murders of Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu, whose remains were discovered in a pigsty on a farm outside Polokwane.

Treasury Freezes Lesedi Municipality Budget Over Financial Mismanagement

The Lesedi Local Municipality has urged residents to remain calm after the National Treasury froze its budget allocation over financial mismanagement, reports EWN. It said that a multi-agency technical team is working to address the crisis. The municipality said partners including Rand Water, the Department of Water and Sanitation and provincial authorities are implementing measures to restore financial stability and secure bulk water supply. The funding freeze follows recent protests over water shortages in Ratanda and has raised questions about how the municipality will meet its debt repayment commitments to Rand Water.

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