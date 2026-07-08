Ghana Declines Ramaphosa's State Visit Amid Xenophobic Attacks On Its Citizens in South Africa

The Ghanaian government has reportedly turned down a request for a state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as concerns mount over recent xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

According to diplomatic sources in Accra and Pretoria cited by the Daily Graphic, relations between the two countries have become strained following a surge in anti-immigrant violence. The unrest has prompted about 1,000 Ghanaians to return home, while another 900 are said to be registering for repatriation.

Tensions intensified after the death of 40-year-old Ghanaian Bashiru Isak, who was reportedly killed on June 30 during demonstrations involving groups accused of targeting African migrants.

A diplomatic source in South Africa said Ghana could not, under the current circumstances, proceed with a high-profile state visit while questions remained over the safety and welfare of its citizens living in South Africa.

Ghanaian officials were also said to be concerned that Ramaphosa's visit could trigger public hostility at home because of the ongoing tensions, creating potential security risks for the South African leader.

One official described the protection of Ghanaians abroad as a top priority, saying it would be inappropriate to host the visit while the situation remained unresolved.