Somalia, Italy Discuss Strengthening Cooperation in Media, Culture and Tourism

8 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdulfatah Qasim Mohamud on Tuesday received Italy's Ambassador to Somalia Pier Mario Daccò Coppi for talks focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The minister and the ambassador first visited the National Theatre, Somalia's state media departments and the historic archives of Radio Muqdisho, where they reviewed the daily work carried out by the institutions for the Somali public.

During their meeting, the two officials discussed expanding cooperation in media, information, culture, tourism, professional training and efforts to strengthen the capacity of Somalia's Ministry of Information.

They also explored ways to broaden collaboration between Somali and Italian media institutions, revive Italian-language programmes on Radio Muqdisho, and enhance cooperation in film production and cultural exchanges.

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Minister Abdulfatah thanked the Italian government for its continued support to Somalia, stressing his ministry's commitment to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Daccò Coppi reaffirmed Italy's commitment to maintaining its support for Somalia and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in media, culture, tourism and institutional development.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further strengthen Somalia-Italy cooperation through joint projects aimed at developing media institutions and enhancing government capacity, as part of efforts to deepen the longstanding relations between the two countries.

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