Somalia: Somali Minister Meets Traditional Elders and Religious Leaders in Baidoa Amid Consultations Ahead of Parliamentary Bid

8 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur Jama, who is a candidate for the position of Speaker of the Federal Parliament's House of the People, held talks on Tuesday with traditional elders, clan leaders and religious scholars in the southwestern city of Baidoa.

The meeting focused on the role of traditional and religious leaders in strengthening state-building efforts, peace, reconciliation and community development, according to a statement.

Nur thanked the elders, clan leaders and religious scholars for their contributions to security, stability and the development of Somalia's institutions, urging them to continue efforts to promote social unity, peace and the national interest.

The traditional leaders and religious scholars welcomed the minister's visit and consultations, praising what they described as his efforts to serve the public and strengthen government institutions.

The meetings come as Nur continues consultations with community representatives and local officials in Baidoa, where he is also expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of South West State President-elect Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe.

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