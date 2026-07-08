Zimbabwe: Harare-London Direct Flights to Resume By End of July After UK Licensing Delay - Government

The government has confirmed that Air Zimbabwe will relaunch direct flights between Harare and London by the end of July, following a delay caused by regulatory approval processes in the United Kingdom.

The service will mark the national airline's return to the route for the first time in 14 years after missing its initial target launch date of July 1.

Speaking at Tuesday's post-cabinet meeting, Information Minister Soda Zhemu said Air Zimbabwe would operate the route under a 13-month wet-lease agreement with Spanish carrier Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas.

"The nation is advised that the airline will resume operations by end of July 2026 and will utilise a leased Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Plus Ultra in Spain with combined 302 seats, having a configuration of 30 business class and 272 economy seats," said Soda.

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He said the airline would initially operate three return flights a week between Harare and London.

"The airline will initially operate three weekly frequencies between Harare and London on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays," he added.

Responding to questions from journalists, Transport Minister Felix Tapiwa Mhona said the delay was caused by the time required to secure regulatory clearance from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

"There is a regulator in each jurisdiction and in this case we were seized with the matter of getting a licence that we know as a foreign operator permit from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, which we finally got. That will allow us to fly directly into London," Mhona said.

He added that the aircraft designated for the route was now available and ready for deployment.

"The route is very lucrative given the 10-hour journey, which makes it cost effective. We are happy that we will eventually increase the frequency to daily flights," he said.

The Mutapa Investment Fund, which oversees Air Zimbabwe, had initially targeted July 1 for the relaunch but was forced to postpone the service while awaiting UK regulatory approval.

The airline will operate the route under an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) arrangement with Plus Ultra, allowing the Spanish carrier to provide the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance.

According to Sabre Market Intelligence data, about 190,000 passengers travelled between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom in 2025, with the Harare-London route accounting for approximately 108,000 of those journeys.

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Most travellers currently use connecting flights through regional hubs such as Addis Ababa, Johannesburg and Kigali.

Air Zimbabwe last operated direct flights to London Gatwick in early 2012 before suspending the route because of financial difficulties. In December 2011, one of the airline's aircraft was impounded at Gatwick Airport over an unpaid debt.