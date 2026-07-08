Kenya: Foreign Office Summons South Sudan Envoy Over Blocked Consular Access to Detained Kenyan

Nairobi — Kenya has summoned South Sudan's diplomatic mission in Nairobi over the continued mistreatment of its citizens, citing the eight-month detention without charge of Kenyan Timothy Maina Nderi, denial of consular access, and escalating attacks on Kenyan truck drivers operating in the neighboring country.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said he met South Sudan's Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Barnaba Bol Nyuol on Tuesday, to convey the government's growing concern over the welfare and security of its citizens in South Sudan.

During the meeting, Sing'Oei raised the case of Maina, who is reportedly under house arrest despite not having been formally charged in court.

"I conveyed the Government of Kenya's concern regarding the welfare and treatment of Kenyan nationals in South Sudan. In particular, I raised the case of Mr. Timothy Maina Nderi, who has reportedly remained under house arrest for the past eight months without formal judicial charges," Sing'Oei said.

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The Foreign Affairs PS also protested the continued refusal by South Sudanese authorities to allow Kenyan diplomats access to Maina despite repeated requests.

"I also expressed concern over the continued denial of consular access to officials from the Embassy of Kenya in Juba, despite repeated formal requests," he added.

Beyond Maina's detention, Kenya raised alarm over what it described as a worsening security environment for Kenyan transporters traversing South Sudan, an important trade corridor for goods destined for the landlocked nation.

According to Sing'Oei, Kenyan truck drivers continue to face armed attacks, robberies, extortion, harassment and intimidation while transporting cargo.

He specifically cited the case of veteran Kenyan truck driver Mzee Malalo, who was allegedly attacked by South Sudanese security personnel along the Juba-Nesitu Road and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"I further highlighted the deteriorating security situation facing Kenyan truck drivers operating in South Sudan, who continue to report incidents of armed attacks, robbery, extortion, harassment, and intimidation while transporting goods," Sing'Oei said.

"I specifically highlighted the case of Mzee Malalo, a Kenyan truck driver who, according to the Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LoDDCA), was attacked by South Sudanese security personnel along the Juba-Nesitu Road and is currently hospitalized in critical condition."

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The Principal Secretary urged the South Sudanese mission to engage the relevant authorities urgently to resolve the issues, saying the concerns should be addressed in the spirit of the longstanding ties between the two countries.

"I called upon the Embassy to urgently engage the relevant authorities to address these concerns in the spirit of the longstanding friendship, mutual respect, and brotherly relations between Kenya and South Sudan, while ensuring the safety, dignity, and rights of Kenyan nationals," he said.

The diplomatic intervention comes amid renewed concern over the security of Kenyan traders, transporters and professionals working in South Sudan, one of Kenya's largest regional trading partners.

Kenya has maintained close political and economic relations with South Sudan since its independence in 2011 and has played a central role in regional peace efforts.

However, recurring insecurity along major transport corridors and the detention of Kenyans have periodically strained bilateral relations.

The latest protest signals Nairobi's push for stronger protections for its citizens and respect for consular obligations under international law.