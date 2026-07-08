Uganda: Court Allows Minister Jim Muhwezi's Rival to Withdraw Petition Challenging His Election

Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi has received a major legal reprieve after the High Court in Rukungiri allowed the withdrawal of an election petition challenging his election as Member of Parliament for Rujumbura County.

In an order issued on July 7, 2026, Justice Susan Kanyange granted applicant Fred Turyamuhweza leave to withdraw Parliamentary Election Petition No. 005 of 2026, which had been filed against Muhwezi and the Electoral Commission.

The court also awarded costs to the Electoral Commission, the second respondent in the matter.

Muhwezi was declared winner of the January 15, 2026 parliamentary election for Rujumbura County after securing 25,007 votes on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket. His closest challenger, People's Front for Freedom (PFF) candidate Fred Turyamuhweza, garnered 23,307 votes in a race contested by six candidates.

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Unhappy with the outcome, Turyamuhweza petitioned the High Court seeking to overturn the results. He asked the court to declare that Muhwezi committed electoral offences during the campaign period and was therefore not validly elected.

He also argued that the Electoral Commission failed to comply with electoral laws and sought an order annulling the election, directing a fresh poll and awarding him costs.

"Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to withdraw Parliamentary Election Petition No. 005 of 2026; Tumuheirwe Fred Turyamuhweza versus Muhwezi Jim Katugugu and Electoral Commission." the court order states.

The matter came up for final disposal before Justice Susan Kanyange in the presence of lawyers representing the first and second respondents, while counsel for the applicant and the parties themselves were absent, according to the court record.

Following the ruling, Muhwezi welcomed the development and thanked his supporters and legal team.

"I thank the People of Rujumbura County for their trust and support for President Museveni, the NRM, and its programs. Today, the High Court at Rukungiri granted leave to withdraw the petition against me and the Electoral Commission," Muhwezi said on Tuesday.

"I thank my legal team for their continued trust." he added.

The withdrawal of the petition brings to a close the legal challenge against Muhwezi's victory, leaving his election as Rujumbura County MP for the 2026-2031 term undisturbed.