Uganda: Cabinet Approves New National Building Review Board Members

Cabinet has approved the appointment of members to the Governing Board of the National Building Review Board during its second meeting of 2026 held on Monday, July 6, 2026, at State House, Entebbe.

The appointments were made in accordance with the Building Control Act, which mandates the Board to regulate, coordinate and oversee building control activities across the country.

According to the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Justine Kasule Lumumba, the new Board will be responsible for strengthening compliance with building regulations and improving safety standards in Uganda's construction sector.

"Cabinet approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the National Building Review Board under the Building Control Act, which is meant to regulate and coordinate building control activities in Uganda," she said.

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Government said the Board's key responsibility will be to oversee safety standards and ensure compliance with approved construction requirements nationwide.

Eng. Andrew Kitaka was appointed Chairperson of the eight-member Board. Other members appointed include professionals from engineering, architecture, surveying and planning fields.

The appointed members are Eng. Andrew Kitaka as Chairperson, RSU Irene Kitara, Arch. Henry Kigundu, PP Irene Achola, Benon Yiga, Eng. Chris Opuch, Richard Adrole and Eng. Betty Nabbosa.

The National Building Review Board is mandated to monitor building operations, ensure adherence to approved plans, review building control processes and investigate cases of building collapse.

The appointments come as the government intensifies efforts to address substandard construction practices and strengthen regulation in the construction industry amid growing concerns over building safety, particularly in urban areas.