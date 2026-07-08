Uganda: Museveni Commends Outgoing Netherlands Ambassador for Strengthening Uganda Ties

President Museveni has met the outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Uganda, Frederieke Quispel, who paid a farewell courtesy call on him at his Kisozi farm in Gomba District.

During the meeting, President Museveni commended Ambassador Quispel for her dedicated service and the role she played in strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The President wished Ambassador Quispel success in her next assignment and thanked her for promoting cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

President Museveni also encouraged the outgoing envoy to continue promoting Uganda as an attractive investment destination, urging Dutch investors to take advantage of the country's favourable investment climate and the opportunities available across key sectors of the economy.

Ambassador Quispel presented her credentials to the Government of Uganda in August 2024 and has since worked to deepen bilateral cooperation between Uganda and the Kingdom of the Netherlands in areas of mutual interest.