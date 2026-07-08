South Africa: Malema Denies Secret Links to Shot Crime Intelligence Boss

The Madlanga Commission heard claims that Julius Malema was linked to Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan through WhatsApp messages found on Khan's phone.

Malema has denied all allegations, questioned the authenticity of the messages, and says any information he received came through his role as an MP.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has rejected allegations that he worked with senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan to influence police investigations and government decisions.

The allegations stem from evidence found on Khan's phone, which the Madlanga Commission read into the record on Friday and Monday.

On Tuesday, the commission examined that evidence in detail, focusing on WhatsApp messages allegedly exchanged between Khan and alleged tobacco smuggler Mohammed "Mo" Sayed.

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Khan is recovering in hospital after being shot several times on 28 June, in what investigators believe was an attempted assassination.

Leading evidence before the commission, advocate Matthew Chaskalson said the messages appear to show Malema, Khan and Sayed discussing efforts to remove former Inspector-General of Intelligence Isaac Dintwe.

The commission also heard that Khan allegedly shared confidential information with Malema, including the home address of the VBS Mutual Bank curator who laid corruption charges against him, and that Malema supported Khan in trying to avoid disciplinary action over alleged financial misconduct.

One exchange, evidence leaders said, shows Malema asking Sayed to forward an anti-immigration poster to Khan with the instruction that someone "must be arrested tonight."

Chaskalson told the commission this evidence has not yet been tested.

In an affidavit, Malema said he could not confirm the messages were genuine.

"I evidently cannot confirm whether these extracts are a true recording of their engagements or the authenticity of those extracts," his affidavit states.

"I simply record this point to note that my response will be curtailed to claims that are in my personal knowledge and relating to me."

Malema also addressed his relationship with Carnilinx chief executive Adriano Mazzotti, confirming Mazzotti donated R600,000 to help register the EFF as a political party, and denying claims that he and his family lived rent-free in Mazzotti's Sandton penthouse.

He said his wife rented a unit in the same complex under a lease agreement. Malema said that, as an MP, members of the public, including law enforcement officials, often give him information.

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It remains unclear whether Malema will be called to testify. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels would not say.

"Let's see. This matter is in the hands of the evidence leaders, and obviously, the commission is seeking to be fair to all those who have been implicated as we have seen consistently," he said.

The commission continues hearing evidence on Wednesday.