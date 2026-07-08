Rwanda: Five Free Agents Headlining Rwandan Volleyball Transfer Window

Several players have entered free agency after their contracts with their respective clubs expired at the end of the 2025/26 season, setting the stage for a busy transfer window ahead of the new National Volleyball League campaign, which begins in October.

Among the biggest names available is Kepler VC star Wicklif Dusenge, who is attracting strong interest from APR VC while contract renewal talks with his current club remain unresolved.

As clubs continue to reshape their squads, Times Sport looks at five notable free agents who could be on the move before the new season.

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Wicklif Dusenge

Dusenge is arguably the most sought-after player on the market.

APR VC are reportedly pushing hard to sign the 27-year-old opposite hitter, whose contract with Kepler expired at the end of last season.

ALSO READ: APR VC target free agent Dusenge

With around three months remaining before the start of the new campaign, Dusenge's future remains uncertain. Kepler are still hopeful of convincing him to sign a new contract and fend off interest from the army side.

Since joining Kepler, Dusenge has played a pivotal role in the club's emergence as one of Rwanda's volleyball powerhouses. His performances helped the team reach the National Volleyball League playoffs in both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons, establishing himself as one of the country's most consistent and influential players.

Yves Mutabazi

Veteran outside hitter Yves Mutabazi is also available after his six-month contract with APR VC expired.

The 32-year-old rejoined the army side in October 2025 on a short-term deal after leaving Kepler VC.

Sources close to APR VC say negotiations are ongoing over a possible contract extension, with head coach Sammy Mulinge keen to retain the experienced attacker.

ALSO READ: Mutabazi opens up on APR return after Gisagara deal collapsed

James Nhial Achille

South Sudan international James Nhial Achille is another notable free agent after his one-year contract with East African University Rwanda (EAUR) came to an end.

The opposite hitter enhanced his reputation after joining APR VC as a reinforcement player for the 2026 African Men's Club Championship in Kigali, where he produced a series of impressive performances.

His displays immediately fuelled speculation that APR would sign him on a permanent basis.

However, sources close to the club indicate that Achille is not among the players currently being targeted.

The decision is understood to be linked to the expected return of opposite hitter Hakeem Mulkaila, who missed the entire 2025/26 season through injury. Club officials reportedly believe there is no need to recruit another player in that position.

Having previously played for Police VC before moving to EAUR, Achille is now free to negotiate with interested clubs ahead of the 2026/27 season.

ALSO READ: Marchal vows to revive Gisagara's winning spirit

John Nkurunziza

Kepler VC middle blocker John Nkurunziza has also become a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

Nkurunziza joined Kepler from Gisagara VC, where he was part of the team that finished third at the 2022 African Men's Club Championship.

Since arriving at Kepler, he has become an important figure in the club's rise under head coach Jean Patrick Ndaki. The team has qualified for the National Volleyball League playoffs every season since its formation, with Nkurunziza playing a key role in that consistency.

Despite his strong performances, there have been no credible reports linking him with a move elsewhere.

Adamou Doudou Djibril

Long-serving Gisagara VC middle blocker Adamou Doudou Djibril has also entered free agency after the club opted not to renew his contract, bringing an end to an eight-year spell that began in 2018.

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The Nigeria international is now free to negotiate with other clubs, although sources indicate he is seriously considering retirement rather than another move.

ALSO READ: "It's our time!" Djibril insists Gisagara VC are built to win the title

Djibril told Times Sport before the 2025/26 National Volleyball League playoffs that he has already begun planning for life after his playing career and hopes to move into coaching.

"My last wish is to see Gisagara lift not only the league trophy but also return to the continental podium. When we reach that level again, I can start thinking about retirement. Even then, I believe I can still contribute to the club as a coach," the veteran said.

Whether he signs one final playing contract or transitions into coaching, Djibril remains one of the most respected and experienced figures in Rwandan volleyball.