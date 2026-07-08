Rwanda: APR FC Extend Taleb's Contract After Impressive Debut Season

APR FC have extended the contract of head coach Abderrahim Taleb by a further 12 months following an outstanding 2025/26 season.

The Moroccan tactician earned the extension after guiding the army side to a domestic treble, winning the BK Pro League, the Peace Cup, and the Super Cup.

Taleb, who holds both CAF Pro and UEFA Pro coaching licences, now faces fresh expectations as he begins preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

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After returning from a short holiday on Monday, July 6, Taleb resumed duties by overseeing the team's training session at Shyorongi Training Ground on Tuesday, July 7.

Under the renewed deal, he has been tasked with winning the CECAFA Kagame Cup and securing qualification for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

This year's CECAFA Kagame Cup will feature regional heavyweights including Tanzania's Simba SC, Kenya's Gor Mahia, and Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC and Al Merrikh.

APR resumed pre-season training on Thursday, July 2, without three players. New signing Madou Zon was granted additional leave after completing his previous league campaign, while Seidu Yussif Dauda and Cheikh Djibril Ouattara are absent due to family matters.

Dauda is expected to arrive in Rwanda in the coming days, while Ouattara is likely to join the squad next week.

Meanwhile, striker Yves Habimana has signed a two-year contract with AS Kigali, while Mukura VS have completed the signing of goalkeeper Leandre Ndagijimana from Gasogi United on a three-year deal. Ndagijimana's arrival is expected to bring an end to Nicolas Sebwato's spell at the club.

Amagaju FC have also strengthened their squad by signing 21-year-old playmaker Fiston Poty Masimango from Muhazi United.

Elsewhere, Rayon Sports have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Burundian international Akbar Muderi from Gasogi United. The experienced midfielder, a regular starter for Burundi's national team, is expected to arrive in Rwanda later this week to complete the remaining formalities.