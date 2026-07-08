Kenya: Police Seize Sh3 Million Cannabis Haul in Psv

Nairobi — Police have intercepted a public service vehicle (PSV) along the Webuye-Eldoret highway and arrested a passenger found transporting 100 kilograms of cannabis sativa valued at approximately Sh3 million.

The suspect was arrested after officers intercepted the vehicle at Lumakanda Junction in Kakamega County following intelligence reports on a narcotics trafficking operation.

According to police, officers from Lumakanda Police Station had mounted a targeted roadblock after receiving information that traffickers were using public transport to move illegal drugs across the region.

During the operation, officers identified luggage belonging to the suspect and recovered the cannabis concealed inside.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the seizure underscores a growing trend by drug traffickers to exploit public service vehicles in an attempt to evade detection.

"Our specialized teams remain permanently deployed across major highway transit corridors. The arrest highlights a growing, desperate trend where traffickers attempt to blend into public service vehicles to transport high-value narcotics," the DCI said.

The suspect was taken to Lumakanda Police Station, where he remains in custody as detectives finalize investigations before arraigning him in court.

The recovered cannabis has been secured as evidence.